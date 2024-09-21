Tamil Nadu’s SimpleGov initiative to revolutionise governance systems with streamlined processes

Tamil Nadu, aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2030, is heavily supporting MSMEs with various initiatives, said M.Ponnuswami, Co-Chairman, CII National MSME Council & Chairman and Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd.

“The Tamil Nadu government has ramped up financial support for MSMEs, increasing the budget to ₹1,500 crore, a five-fold rise from previous years. This commitment is further reinforced by the Business Facilitation Act and a robust single-window system for approvals, helping enterprises navigate regulatory challenges smoothly,” he added, while talking at the MSME CEO Summit themed ‘MSMEs to Mittelstand’, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“Large corporations are also playing their part through vendor development programmes, encouraging MSMEs to diversify their customer base and become more resilient,” he noted.

Noting that the SimpleGov programme by the Tamil Nadu Government is more than just a digital upgrade, PWC Davidar, former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and Advisor - TNeGA Digital and Simplified Governance said: “By streamlining processes, simplifying licences, and making services more accessible, we’re aiming to create a more user-friendly and efficient government.”

He added: “We have broken down services into three key stages: identity, eligibility, and issuance. Firstly, we verify your identity. Then, we determine if you’re eligible for the service. Finally, you receive your order. By introducing self-certification and third-party verification, we’re aiming to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure a smoother, more efficient experience for everyone,” he pointed out.

He further said, “Our goal is to make everything online and accessible. For example, the process for a fire certificate used to be incredibly complex, involving multiple approvals. Safety is our priority. By simplifying the process, we can significantly reduce the time it takes to obtain a certificate. A committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, is reviewing and approving these streamlined procedures. This is a major step towards a more efficient and citizen-friendly government,” he added.