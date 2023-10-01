Tamil Nadu’s seniormost DGP Braj Kishore Ravi quits

October 01, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s seniormost Director-General of Police (DGP) Braj Kishore Ravi has taken voluntary retirement from service.

The 1989-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), who has three months service left for superannuation, is likely to join the Congress party and contest on the ensuing Lok Sabha election from his native Bihar.

In the recent empanelment of DGPs done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for empanelment as DGP/Head of Police Force, Mr. Ravi stood second in the panel of three. The first was Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS, officer of Tamil Nadu cadres is on Central deputation and presently the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Presently the DGP, Tangedco Vigilance, Mr. Ravi will be the second DGP rank officer to join politics. Recently, Karuna Sagar, a 1991-batch IPS officer and also a native of Bihar, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) post retirement from service. He is presently the national spokesperson of the RJD and likely to contest in the Parliamentary election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his career spanning over 34 years, Mr. Ravi has served the United Nations to Bosnia and Herzogovina and won the U.N. Peace Meeting Medal peace twice. He also went on Central deputation and served in the Central Industrial Security Force and Indian Oil Corporation. He comes from a family of freedom fighters who were associated with the Congress in Bihar.

Confirming he had taken voluntary retirement from service, Mr. Ravi said “I am passionate about uplift and empowerment of the marginalized. This reflects in my work as I have worked in the field of Social Justice and Human rights in both official and personal capacities.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT