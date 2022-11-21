Tamil Nadu’s revenue from stamp collection and registration grew by 39% in the first half of 2022-23, says study

November 21, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu accounted for 9% of India’s overall revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges in the first half of 2022-23 (H1FY2023). The State came third after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh respectively, as per a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report, the overall collections grew by 35% from ₹70,120 crore in the first half of 2021-22 to about ₹94,847 crore in the first half of 2022-23. The study examined 27 States and one Union Territory (Jammu and Kashmir).

Tamil Nadu’s revenue from stamp duty and registration charges grew by 39% from ₹6,200 crore in the first half of 2021-22 to ₹8,662 crore in the first half of 2022-23. As per the provisional figures of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Tamil Nadu has achieved 53.07% of the budgeted revenue from stamp duty and registration charges for that period.

Maharashtra had the highest stamp duty and registration revenue at ₹18,600 crore in the first half of 2022-23 and accounted for 20% of the overall collection, as per the study. With a revenue of ₹12,394 crore, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 13% of the overall collection in the first half of 2022-23, the report said. Karnataka and Telangana have been placed fourth and fifth, with ₹8,229 crore and ₹7,213 crore respectively in this regard, it added.

According to the report, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded a more than 40% growth in their stamp duty and registration revenue, as per the report.

Trending

The residential real estate sector has performed well over the past 18-24 months and continued to do well up to the second quarter of financial year 2023, Nikhil Gupta, chief economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, said.

However, he pointed out that incentives such as stamp duty reduction by some States, lower interest rates and lower prices have disappeared over the past six months. “It is, thus, very likely that the sector may see some headwinds in the coming quarters. Add to that the real possibility of a global recession in calendar year 2023, and the real estate sector may be in for some slowdown,” Mr. Gupta added.