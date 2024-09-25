GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water exceeds 200-tmcft-mark

Published - September 25, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Chennai

T. Ramakrishnan
As per the official data, the cumulative realisation was around 201 thousand million cubic feet, compared to the prescribed quantum of about 115 tmc ft. 

Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water has exceeded the 200-tmcft-mark in the current water year, beginning on June 1. 

As per the official data available as on September 23 (Monday), the cumulative realisation was around 201 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), compared to the prescribed quantum of about 115 tmc ft.  The State has received an excess of approximately 86 tmc ft during the lapsed period of the water year. 

However, for the month of September (till September 23), the State realised about 24 tmc ft against the stipulated 28 tmc ft.  The figures of realisation for the first three months were: 2.25 tmc ft (prescribed: 9.19 tmc ft) for June; 96.54 tmc ft (31.24 tmc ft) for July and 78.4 tmc ft (45.95 tmc ft) for August. 

In the meantime, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is going to hold its meeting, possibly the last during the southwest monsoon, on Friday (September 27). Tamil Nadu is likely to reiterate its traditional position that Karnataka should release water as per the schedule drawn up by the Authority which is in tune with the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, as modified by the Supreme Court in February 2018.  If one is to go by this argument and consider the shortfall in the realisation of June and September, the upper riparian State should have to release 10.88 tmc ft more.

water / water rights / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka / state politics

