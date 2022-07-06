Tamil Nadu’s ranking improves in start-up ecosystem, attracts good funding in first six months
Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) (PE/VC) firms have invested $508 million across 14 deals during the second quarter of 2022. Of this, nine deals worth $477 million were with firms headquartered in Tamil Nadu, while the remaining five deals worth $31 million were with firms, once headquartered here but have now moved close to potential investors. However, these firms continue to have majority of their operations in Tamil Nadu.
According to data collated by Venture Intelligence, a research service focusing on private company financials, transactions and their valuation, PE/VC firms have been actively investing in Tamil Nadu-based start-ups and for the first six months of this year, they have pumped in $1,813 million across 39 firms. During the same period last year, they invested $862 million in 25 firms.