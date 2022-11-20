Tamil Nadu’s power requirement likely to touch 1,86,106 million units in 2031-32

November 20, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s power requirement is expected to touch 1,86,106 million units in 2031-32, from 1,09,914 million units in 2021-22, according to the 20 th Electric Power Survey of India report from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) that functions under the Union Ministry of Power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEA conducts the survey of the country every five years for estimating the demand for medium- and long-term periods. The findings of the 19 th survey were published in January 2017. The survey included a demand forecast in an optimistic scenario for 2021-22 to 2031-32, based on the achievement of targets set by the government under initiatives, like the National Hydrogen Mission, aimed at impacting the power demand.

According to the distribution company-wise data shared in the report, Tamil Nadu’s peak demand is expected to touch 28,291 MW by 2031-32, compared with 16,899 MW in 2021-22. Transmission losses are factored into the data.

Domestic consumption

Among various categories, domestic consumption is expected to increase to 61,575 million units in 2031-32 from 31,606 million units in 2021-22. The share of the domestic category in overall consumption is expected to increase to 38% in 2031-32 from 34% in 2021-22.

The share of industrial consumption is expected to increase to 19% in 2031-32 from 18% in 2021-22. The report also did a demand forecast in a moderate scenario, based on lesser realisation of the government targets, with the constraints and unpredictable events accounted for.

Trending

In a moderate scenario, Tamil Nadu’s power demand would be 1,75,391 million units in 2031-32. The peak demand would touch 26,662 MW.

The Handbook of Statistics of Indian States 2021-22, released by the Reserve Bank of India, puts Tamil Nadu’s installed power capacity at 35,139 MW in 2021-22.

According to the Energy Department’s policy note for 2022-23, the total installed capacity from conventional sources is 16,652.20 MW. Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity is 4,320 MW and the Central generating stations account for 6,972 MW. Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has said the State is planning to add 20,000 MW of generation capacity by 2030.