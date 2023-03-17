ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s power demand crosses 18,000 MW for the first time

March 17, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

On March 16, T.N. saw a power demand of 18,053 MW, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said; he said the demand had been met without any interruptions in supply

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu expects demand to reach 18,500 MW in the current summer season. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand crossed 18,000 MW for the first time on Thursday, March 16.

The State saw a demand of 18,053 MW on March 16, surpassing the previous peak of 17,749 MW on March 15, the Minister said in a Twitter post on Friday, adding that the power demand was met without any interruptions.

Tamil Nadu expects demand to reach 18,500 MW in the current summer season.

On March 16, the power consumption in the State stood at 374.837 million units. An all-time high consumption of 388.078 million units was reached on April 29, 2022, as per information available on State Load Despatch Centre’s website.

Since the beginning of March, the State has been hitting new highs with regard to power demand. On March 4, too the State saw a high power demand of 17,584 MW, surpassing the previous high of 17,563 MW in April 2022. The demand has continued to peak since then.

Recently, Mr. Balaji had said that measures are in place to meet the increasing power demand.

