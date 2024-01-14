Tamil Nadu’s power deficit may vary depending on availability of 800-MW North Chennai unit

January 14, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The availability of 800-MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) would determine the power deficit situation in the State during the upcoming summer, according to a Resource Adequacy Assessment by the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC).

Tamil Nadu saw a maximum all time high demand of 19,387 MW on April 20 last year. SRLDC expects the demand to grow 10% in the summer period of 2024.

According to data from Central Electricity Authority, the State’s peak power demand is expected to touch 20,806 MW in 2024 summer. Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among Southern States.

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity stands at 4,320 MW. Along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS), and long-term and short-term power purchase agreements, the State’s conventional installed capacity stands at 16,417.38 MW.

Tangedco’s 800-MW NCTPS Stage III project is expected to be on stream during the summer period.

During the summer months, Tangedco meets the shortage in availability through short-term agreements, swap power arrangements and purchases from power exchanges.

In the best case scenario, if NCTPS availability is considered, a shortage of 5,000 MW is possible. Factoring in the power purchases, an average shortage of 1,000 MW and a maximum shortage of 2,800 MW is observed, SRLDC said.

In the worst case scenario, if the NCTPS is not coming up, Tamil Nadu may witness a maximum shortage of 6,000 MW during April 2024 and around 5,500 during May and June 2024, it said.

Around 1,500 MW shortage is always visible during the worst case and best-case entire period, round the clock, SRLDC said.

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco)has said a procurement of 5,000 MW is being planned between March-April 2024.