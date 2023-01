January 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Monday said on Twitter that Tamil Nadu’s peak solar generation hit an all-time high of 4,317.30 MW on January 1. In a separate tweet, Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani pointed out that the previous best in terms of peak solar generation was 4,140.54 MW on December 22. The maximum solar power generation was 31 million units on January 1 versus the previous best of 29 million units on December 23, he added.