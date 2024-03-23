GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand hits new record this summer

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III at Athipet in Tiruvallur district

March 23, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand hit a new record of 19,409 MW on March 22 (Friday).

This surpasses the previous record of 19,387 MW set on April 20, 2023, Tangedco said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Tangedco was able to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, the state utility said. Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among the southern States.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority, under the Union Power Ministry, the State’s peak power demand is expected to touch 20,806 MW in 2024 summer.

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity stands at 4,320 MW. Along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS), and long-term and short-term power purchase agreements, the State’s conventional installed capacity stands at 16,417.38 MW.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III at Athipet in Tiruvallur district.

During the summer months, Tangedco meets the shortage in availability through short-term agreements, swap power arrangements and purchases from power exchanges.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.