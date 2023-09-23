Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand expected to be 16,200 MW in October

September 23, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s evening peak power demand is expected to increase to 16,200 MW in October from 15,217 MW in the same month last year.

As per the data presented by Southern Regional Power Committee, the availability during peak hours would be 14,463 MW in October. The State meets the shortfall in availability during evening peak hours through a combination of short-term arrangements and purchases from power exchanges.

The overall energy requirement for October would be 10,550 million units and the availability 10,788 million units, according to data, collated based on the information furnished by the State Load Despatch Centre. As per the Central Electricity Authority, the State’s energy requirement was 8,820 million units in October 2022.

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among the southern States.

It saw an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20. On the same day, an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units was also recorded.

In August 2023, the State’s evening peak power demand was 18,007 MW. In September 2023, it is expected to be 17,050 MW.

Moreover, amid the monsoon season, Tamil Nadu’s evening peak demand is expected to reduce to 15,900 MW and 15,600 MW in November and December respectively.

Recently, in an interview to The Hindu, Minister for Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu said that he had instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and have sufficient coal stock during the monsoon.

The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre has told States to address the issue of over-drawl of power from the grid and noted that the power demand in the southern region was expected to be higher till the first week of October.