Tamil Nadu’s outstanding off-budget borrowings stood at ₹27,669.88 crore at the end of FY 2022

May 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu had outstanding off-budget borrowings of ₹27,669.88 crore as of March 31, 2022. During the same period in 2021, this amount stood at ₹15,368.91 crore.

The Tamil Nadu State Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act (TNFR Act) defines total liabilities as “the liabilities under the Consolidated Fund of the State and the Public Account of the State”, according to the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India’s (CAG) State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 2022.

However, the borrowings made by the corporations/agencies for implementing various State-planned programmes, for which the State government has undertaken to repay the principal and interest, are not captured in the finance accounts of the State. These borrowings add to its liabilities indirectly, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the repayment of principal and interest is made through the Budget, the outstanding off-budget borrowings of ₹27,669.88 crore do not form part of the State’s outstanding debt liability of ₹6,10,667 crore as on March 31, 2022, it said.

As they are not depicted in the Finance Accounts, there is a lack of transparency in the actual outstanding borrowings of the government at the end of year, and hence, the true picture of the liability of the government cannot be ascertained through the books of accounts. The repayments by the government with respect to the above agencies are done from the accumulations in the Guarantee Redemption Fund, CAG noted.

For the fiscal year 2022, the State made off-budget borrowings of ₹12,357.39 crore. Of the borrowings, ₹11,727.43 crore went towards the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco); ₹594.88 crore was for the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration (TNWRCRR); and ₹35.08 crore was given to the Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund – Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, as per the data shared in the report.

The State government repaid off-budget borrowings of ₹56.42 crore in 2022. As of March 31, 2022, ₹26,427.92 crore outstanding off-budget borrowings were for Tangedco; ₹629.31 crore was towards TNWRCRR; ₹373.03 crore was towards Tamil Nadu Rural Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation; ₹239.17 crore was for the Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund; and ₹0.45 crore was for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Earlier this year, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had told Parliament that the Centre had decided to consider off-budget borrowings as borrowings made by the State itself for fixing the borrowing ceiling of States. This was done considering the effect of some States bypassing the Net Borrowing Ceiling using off-budget borrowings, he added.

The CAG also noted that the Additional Chief Secretary said Tangedco would be in a better position in the future as the tariff had been increased recently.