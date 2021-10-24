Tamil Nadu’s Mettur dam water level touches 100 feet

SALEM:

24 October 2021 12:20 IST

The total scale of the dam is 120 ft

The water level at Mettur dam touched 100 feet on October 24.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam touched 100 feet around 11.10 am on October 24 against a total scale of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 64,428 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 28,650 cusecs of water. The inflow to the dam improved after recent rains.

The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 100 cusecs and 550 cusecs was discharged through East-West Canal.

