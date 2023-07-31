Tamil Nadu's Jaderi namakatti, chedibutta saree and Kanniyakumari Matti banana get GI tag

July 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three famous products from Tamil Nadu - Jaderi namakatti, Kanniyakumari Matti banana, Chedibutta saree - were given the GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry here in Chennai on Monday.

Jaderi namakatti are clay sticks that are white in colour, usually available in finger-like shape with a smooth texture. The application seeking tag for this product was filed by Jaderi Tiruman (Namakatti) Producers Society. Jaderi is a small village in Tiruvannamalai district. There are around 120 families in Cheyyar taluk whose primary occupation has been making namakatti for more than hundreds of years now.

The namakatti is made up of the rich deposit of hydrous silicate minerals that form fine grain particles of clay The clay is processed and shaped in a finger like structure. The production of namakatti depends on the climatic condition as it needs a lot of sunlight to dry.

The application for Kanniyakumari Matti banana was filed by Kanyakumari Banana and Horticulture Farmers Producer Company Limited. Matti banana is mostly grow in the Agatheeswaram, Thovalai, Thiruvattar taluks of Kanniyakumari district. It is a traditional table banana cultivar of medicinal value and the fruit is highly fragrant, sweet with sub-acid flavour, firm texture and powdery nature.

The Matti banana fruit‘s apex is 2.5 – 3 cm long and looks like mouth of a crocodile. It is also called as ‘Crocodile Finger Banana’.

The Chedibutta saree is a handloom saree which depicts the Chedibutta design in art silk and cotton mix fabric. The name ‘Chedibutta’ is a combination of two Tamil words- ‘Chedi’ (plant) and ‘Butta’ (repeated motif or design). The Chedibutta saree has the iconic “plant and flower” motif woven on the border and pallu (edge of the saree). This flower plant design or the Chedibutta design is the intrinsic characteristic of this saree, hence the name. The saree is woven using art silk thread while the Chedibutta designs are made using brightly coloured cotton threads. The Sowrashtra community are the primary weavers of the saree. These sarees are woven by skilled weavers of the Veeravanallur town in the Tirunelveli.

Apart from this, seven other products from across India were also given GI tags. One of them was the Agra leather footwear. Shoe making is four centuries old art and is closely associated with heritage and culture of Agra. This traditional art of handmade shoe making has been passed on to artisans from generations after generations. Agra is one of the prominent footwear component clusters in the country. The production meets both domestic requirements as well as exports. Agra meets 65% of domestic requirement and has 28% share in the total footwear exports from the country.

Rajasthan’s Nathdwara Pichhwai Painting, Kashmir’s Mushqbudji rice, Bihar’s Marcha Rice, Jammu Kashmir’s Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Agsechi Vayingim (Agassaim Brinjal) of Goa and Sat Shiro Bheno (Sat Shirancho Bhendo) also known as Okra which is vegetable crop of Goa also got GI tags.

