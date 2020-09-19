Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency inks agreement with Indian School of Business

Guidance, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government for investment promotion and single window facilitation, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to work on a broad objective of economic recovery and growth monitoring, especially in the post COVID-19 period.
The partnership will bring ISB’s resources to address critical issues of economic recovery as well as investment promotion. ISB will specifically look into developing a strategy for the pharma and chemical sector in Tamil Nadu, to sync it with environmental sustainability. They will also come up with drivers of investments in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.
ISB will be executing the identified projects through its initiative, JumpStartIndia@ISB, wherein the current batch of ISB Students will be working with the research team and expert faculty on specific problems of importance for economic recovery and growth.
Neeraj Mittal MD & CEO Guidance and Rajendra Srivastava, Dean ISB exchanged the MoU in a virtual event.
Mr. Mittal said: “Guidance’s engagement with ISB through Jump Start India is an important beginning in the collaboration of government, academia and industry in these testing times. The role of academia to develop innovative solutions for economic recovery has never been more critical.” Mr. Srivastava, said, “The government-academia partnership has become very critical to solve growing socio-economic problems.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath