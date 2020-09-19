Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency inks agreement with Indian School of Business

The MoU aims at working on a broad objective of economic recovery and growth monitoring, especially in the post COVID-19 period

Guidance, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government for investment promotion and single window facilitation, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to work on a broad objective of economic recovery and growth monitoring, especially in the post COVID-19 period.

The partnership will bring ISB’s resources to address critical issues of economic recovery as well as investment promotion. ISB will specifically look into developing a strategy for the pharma and chemical sector in Tamil Nadu, to sync it with environmental sustainability. They will also come up with drivers of investments in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

ISB will be executing the identified projects through its initiative, JumpStartIndia@ISB, wherein the current batch of ISB Students will be working with the research team and expert faculty on specific problems of importance for economic recovery and growth.

Neeraj Mittal MD & CEO Guidance and Rajendra Srivastava, Dean ISB exchanged the MoU in a virtual event.

Mr. Mittal said: “Guidance’s engagement with ISB through Jump Start India is an important beginning in the collaboration of government, academia and industry in these testing times. The role of academia to develop innovative solutions for economic recovery has never been more critical.” Mr. Srivastava, said, “The government-academia partnership has become very critical to solve growing socio-economic problems.”