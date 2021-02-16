Tamil Nadu’s interim budget to be presented on Feb 23

As per convention, the Finance Minister will table the interim budget and seek a vote-on-account for finances for a specific number of months

The AIADMK government’s final budget for its current term before the Assembly polls will be presented on February 23, Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary K. Srinivasan announced on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam will present the interim budget for 2021-22 at 11 a.m. on February 23, at Kalaivanar Arangam.

As per convention, the Finance Minister will table the interim budget and seek a vote-on-account for finances for a specific number of months. A full budget will be presented but will not be voted on. The government will seek a vote-on-account for approving a specific portion of the budget.

When the new government is sworn in after the polls, the government will present the budget, with any changes and announcement of schemes which will be reflected in the financial statement at that point in time.