Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹22,269 crore in first half of 2021-22

Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit (the difference between total revenue and expenditure) stood at ₹22,269 crore in the first half of 2021-22. Its revenue collection improved, but expenditure remained higher.

According to unaudited provisional figures from the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG), the State’s total receipts (including the State’s Own Tax Revenue and the share of Central Taxes, among others, and excluding borrowings) was ₹85,452.77 crore in April-September 2021, up 26.2% from ₹67,707.63 crore in the comparable period last year. The State’s Own Tax Revenue, which accounts for 70% of the total revenue, increased 36.35% to ₹50,324.31 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹36,907.46 crore in the first half of 2020-21.

The revenue in the first half of 2020-21 was impacted by a stringent lockdown imposed to curb the first wave of COVID-19. This year, the lockdown was imposed for only a few months to control the second wave, and this has helped in a higher revenue collection.

Among the State’s Own Tax Revenue components, revenue from stamps and registration fees increased 74% to ₹6,236.55 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹3,586.56 crore in the comparable period last year. The State’s Goods and Services Tax collection increased about 39.9% to ₹19,173.05 crore in the first half of 2021-22, compared with ₹13,700.47 crore in the same period last year.

Taxes on sales and trade (including the tax on petroleum products and sales tax on liquor) increased 30.3% to ₹21,327.53 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹16,366.68 crore in the comparable period. The State had cut the petrol price by ₹3 by reducing the sales tax. The revenue from excise duties grew 9.6% to ₹3,496.07 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹3,190.03 crore in the same period last year.

RBI report

The recent report by the Reserve Bank of India, ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2021-22’, pointed out that so far in 2021-22, revenue receipts of the States had posted a robust growth, driven by their own tax revenue. Higher devolution and front-loading of the GST compensation by the Union Government had provided a cushion.

Tamil Nadu received ₹10,611.38 crore as share of the Union Taxes in the first half of 2021-22 and ₹17,716.54 crore as grants-in-aid and contributions. The State’s total expenditure increased to ₹1,07,722.32 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹98,913.22 crore. Its revenue expenditure increased to ₹94,628.34 crore in the first half of 2021-22 from ₹90,991.27 crore.

The RBI report said the Tamil Nadu Government had incurred an additional expenditure of ₹17,618.8 crore on account of COVID-19 relief this year. It said the States’ revenue expenditure subsided by July.

Tamil Nadu fiscal deficit was lower than ₹31,205.59 crore in the first half of last year. Revenue deficit was ₹9,418.60 crore in the first half of 2021-22, down from ₹23,591.04 crore in the first half of last year. Last month, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the State would reduce its revenue deficit during 2021-22.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:40:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadus-fiscal-deficit-stood-at-22269-crore-in-first-half-of-2021-22/article37814514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY