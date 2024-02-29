ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s electronic goods exports touch $7.37 billion

February 29, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The exports of electronic goods is expected to reach the $9-billion mark by the end of current financial year 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

T.R.B. Rajaa

Tamil Nadu’s electronic goods exports touched $7.37 billion and it accounted for 32.52% of India’s total export of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) goods of $22.65 billion for the period from April 2023 to January 2024.

The State’s electronic goods exports stood at $5.37 billion in the financial year 2022-23. The exports of electronic goods is expected to reach the $9-billion mark by the end of current financial year 2023-24, according to a statement.

“This achievement underscores the State’s pivotal role in the national economy. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister of M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu continues to shine as a prime destination for manufacturing and a hub for creating high-quality jobs for our youth. We are confident that we will keep the momentum going and set new records in our industrial journey,” Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa said.

