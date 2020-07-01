Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand fell 14.8% in May, but rebounded slightly from April

Power demand in the State fell 14.8% in May 2020 when compared to May 2019, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority. However, there was some rebound in demand in May when compared to April, as some lockdown guidelines were relaxed for functioning of industrial establishments.

Tamil Nadu’s power demand in May 2020 was 8,776 million units, down from 10,309 million units in the same period last year. In Tamil Nadu, the peak demand met also fell 9.8% to 14,021 MW in May 2020 from 15,552 MW in May 2019.

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of factories in India and is a key manufacturing State with the presence of major automotive, auto components and other power-intensive sectors.

Other major manufacturing States like Maharashtra and Gujarat also saw their power demand drop 11.3% and 13.5% respectively in May 2020 from last year.

“All India, the decline in power demand narrowed in May 2020 due to the gradual lifting of lockdowns for certain economic activities, the increase in domestic consumption with the peak summer season and the increase in agricultural usage due to the onset of the sowing season,” India Ratings and Research said.

In April 2020, Tamil Nadu’s power demand declined 28.3% to 7,181 million units from 10,010 million units in the same period last year. Peak demand met crashed 28.6% to 11,398 MW in April 2020 from last year.

With an intense lockdown imposed in parts of Tamil Nadu from the middle of June, the power demand is expected to fall again.