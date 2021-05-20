Daily tally exceeds 35,000, toll now 19,131

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 23:46 IST

35,579 fresh cases reported in the State, Chennai district accounts for 6,073 of them

Tamil Nadu’s daily tally of COVID-19 cases exceeded 35,000 on Thursday while the toll crossed 19,000 to touch 19,131 with the death of 397 persons.

A total of 35,579 people tested positive for SARS CoV-2 in the State, taking the overall tally to 17,34,804. Among the dead were two teenagers, a 13-year-old girl from Theni and 19-year-old boy from Villupuram. Both had no co-morbidities.

The active cases continued to rise in the State with 2,63,390 people under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

However, in Chennai, the number of people discharged exceeded the fresh cases after several weeks. While the city recorded 6,073 new cases, 6,537 people were discharged after treatment.

There was a marginal drop in the active case load from 48,326 on Wednesday to 47,667 on Thursday.

Coimbatore reported 3,335 new cases, Chengalpattu 2,092, Erode 1,505, Kanniyakumari 1,096, Madurai 1,269, Tiruvallur 1,791, Thoothukudi 1,004, Erode 1,505 Tiruppur 1,581 and Tiruchi 1,375 cases.

Chennai continued to account for the most number of deaths. Of the 397 fatalities, 73 were in Chennai followed by Chengalpattu (44). Vellore recorded 36 deaths. There were 27 deaths in Kancheepuram, 20 each in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur, 19 in Dindigul, 18 in Kanniyakumari and 15 in Ranipet.

The 13-year-old girl was admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital on May 16, and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The 19-year-old youth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on May 16 with fever for seven days and died on May 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of five persons aged in their 20s died of the infection. This included a 22-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, who was admitted to the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram, on May 10. She died on May 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A total of 25,368 people were discharged after treatment across the State. On Thursday, 1,71,094 samples were tested. Till date, 2,57,75,405 samples have been tested.

46,301 vaccinated

On Thursday, 46,301 people were vaccinated across the State. This included 24,549 people aged 45 to 59 and 9,846 senior citizens. This took the overall coverage to 71,05,791.