Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count crosses 11,000-mark

11,681 people test positive and 53 people succumb to the infection

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 exceeded 11,000 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 11,681 people tested positive and 53 people succumbed to the infection, taking the overall case tally to 10,25,059 and the toll to 13,258.

Chennai accounted for 18 of the 53 fatalities (32 at private hospitals and 21 at government hospitals), while Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu recorded six and five deaths respectively. Three of the deceased were in their 30s. They included a 38-year-old man from Vellore, who was admitted to a private hospital on April 16 with complaints of fever for six days and died on April 19 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another person — a 33-year-old woman from Chennai who had diabetes — died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital a day after admission on April 19 owing to bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

The active case-load rose to 84,361, of which Chennai accounted for 29,256 patients.

There was a spike in cases in many districts. Chennai continued to report 3,000-plus cases. A total of 3,750 people tested positive in the city, followed by 947 in Chengalpattu, 715 in Coimbatore and 529 in Tiruvallur. Fresh cases soared above 400 in Madurai (462), Tirunelveli (426) and Salem (401).

While there were 357 cases in Tiruchi, eight districts had 200-plus cases. Among the fresh cases were 70 returnees. They included 33 persons from West Bengal. Of the 70, 61 people tested positive in Vellore, taking its daily count to 286.

A total of 7,071 people were discharged after treatment. This took the overall tally of people discharged to 9,27,440.

In the last 24 hours, 1,12,661 samples were tested. So far, 2,15,13,210 samples have been tested.

Over 55,000 vaccinated

As many as 55,830 people were vaccinated in the State on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 49,23,935.

Among those inoculated were, 25,220 people in the 45-59 age group and 21,866 senior citizens. Vaccination was held in 3,669 sessions.

Covishield was administered to 1,579 healthcare workers, 3,930 frontline staff, 14,750 people aged 45-59 and 14,042 senior citizens, and Covaxin to 1,160 healthcare workers, 2,075 frontline staff, 10,470 people aged 45-59 and 7,824 senior citizens, according to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.