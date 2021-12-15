Tamil Nadu’s daily case count drops to 649

Chennai and Coimbatore continue to account for more than one-third of the fresh infections

Tamil Nadu’s daily count of COVID-19 cases dropped marginally to 649 on Tuesday. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to account for more than one-third of the fresh infections, while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Theni reported no cases.

As many as 19 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each. Of them, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tirupattur, Thoothukudi, Villupuram and Virudhunagar recorded a single fresh case each.

In Chennai, the daily count rose from 114 on Monday to 123 on Tuesday. Coimbatore logged 107 cases, compared with 101 cases the previous day. There were 51 cases in Erode and 49 in Chengalpattu. Tiruppur had 44 cases, while Namakkal and Salem recorded 42 cases each. Among those who tested positive were two persons who returned from Bangladesh and Bihar. The fresh cases pushed the State’s tally so far to 27,36,695.

Tamil Nadu recorded nine deaths, taking the toll to 36,633.

As many as 695 persons, including 117 in Coimbatore and 103 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients stood at 26,92,451. At present, 7,611 persons were under treatment.

Another 2,19,311 persons were vaccinated across the State. The coverage reached 7,51,75,160 at government vaccination centres.