April 11, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

This is Tamil Nadu’s famous Cumbum Panneer Thratchai, also known as Cumbum grapes. The Cumbum grapes recently earned the Geographical Indication tag or GI tag.

What is unique about these grapes?

The Cumbum valley located at the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu is known as the ‘Grapes city of South India’ and cultivates the Panneer Thratchai. This variety which is also known as Muscat Hamburg constitutes almost 85% of the grape-growing areas in Tamil Nadu.

Theni district is one of the highest grapes producing areas of Panneer Thratchai. However, the ‘Panneer’ variety is chiefly associated with Cumbum Valley, where the cultivation area covers around 2,000 acres at 10 villages

The agro climate and the soil condition of the Cumbum region is very conducive for the cultivation of the Muscat variety. This variety is popular for its quick growth and early maturity. This ensures that the crop is available in the market almost throughout the year.

The rich soil and water of the land are said to enhance the flavor of the natural fruit. The grape bunches are medium to large in size and compact in nature. The grapes grown are suitable for making wine, spirit, jams, canned grape juice and raisins.

The Panneer grapes were first introduced in Tamil Nadu by a French priest in 1832. These grapes are rich in vitamins, tartaric acid and antioxidants and reduces the risk of some chronic diseases. They are also known for a superior taste apart from the purplish-brown colour.

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

Video: G. Karthikeyan