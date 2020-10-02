Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally breaches the six lakh-mark

CHENNAI

02 October 2020 01:31 IST

5,688 test positive; toll climbs to 9,586 with 66 deaths; 5,516 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu’s overall COVID-19 case tally breached the six lakh-mark on Thursday as 5,688 more persons tested positive.

In less than a month of surpassing the five lakh-mark (September 13), the State added another one lakh cases, taking its overall count to 6,03,290. Tamil Nadu reported its first case on March 7.

Another 5,516 persons were discharged after treatment across the State. These included 1,000 in Chennai, 511 in Coimbatore and 474 in Chengalpattu. So far, 5,47,335 persons have been discharged in the State.

Tamil Nadu’s toll climbed to 9,586 as 66 more persons succumbed to the infection (39 at government hospitals and 27 at private hospitals). Eighteen of them died in Chennai and eight in Coimbatore. Of the nine persons who died without co-morbidities, two were in their 30s. A 35-year-old man from Tiruvallur was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Kancheepuram with complaints of cough for three days and difficulty in breathing for a day on September 17. He died on September 30 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 37-year-old man from Krishnagiri was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Krishnagiri, with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days on September 23. He died on September 29 owing due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

New cases

Chennai continued to report over 1,000 cases a day. With 1,289 persons testing positive, the city’s tally rose to 1,68,689.

Coimbatore, with 550 fresh cases, accounted for a total of 32,620 cases. There were 356 cases in Chengalpattu, while 341 persons tested positive in Salem.

Tiruvallur added 260 cases, taking its tally to 32,622. Thanjavur continued to report a high number of cases at 232, while Tiruppur recorded 192 cases. There were 180 cases in Cuddalore, 148 in Kancheepuram, and 145 in Erode.

The State now has 46,369 active cases, including 11,615 in Chennai, 5,060 in Coimbatore, 2,753 in Salem and 2,046 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 87,647 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested has gone up to 74,41,697.

One more private laboratory — SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Chengalpattu — was approved for testing. There are 187 testing facilities in the State: 66 government and 121 private institutes.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, along with Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner-South, Greater Chennai Corporation, conducted an inspection at Alandur. They visited streets that had COVID-19 cases and commercial establishments. “The purpose of the inspection was to improve containment area management, ensure and check compliance with wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing,” the Health Secretary said.

He also visited labour settlements on construction sites at Mugalivakkam.