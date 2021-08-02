Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 cases inch closer to the 2,000 mark

Chennai, Coimbatore see a marginal drop in fresh infections; 26 deaths reported across State

The number of COVID-19 cases getting reported daily in Tamil Nadu witnessed an increase for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday with 1,990 fresh infections.

A total of 19 districts witnessed an increase in the number of cases reported compared to Saturday while the remaining 19 districts saw a decline. Chennai and Coimbatore were among the major districts that saw a decline.

Tiruppur and Erode were the top two districts that saw the highest increase in the number of cases compared to Saturday.

Over 100 cases

Coimbatore, however, reported the highest of 230 cases, followed by Erode (180) and Chennai (175). Chengalpattu (133) and Thanjavur (126) were the other two districts that reported more than 100 new cases on Sunday.

Another seven districts, including Tiruppur (95) and Tiruvallur (95), reported more than 50 cases. Perambalur (8) was the only district where the new cases were in the single digit.

The total number of cases reported in the State so far stands at 25,61,587. The State reported 2,156 recoveries and 26 deaths. It had a total of 20,524 active cases as on Sunday.

The total number of deaths increased to 34,102. Of the 26 deaths reported on Sunday, Tiruppur had the highest fatality of five, followed by four in Salem and three in Namakkal. Chengalpattu and Tiruchi reported two deaths each. Another 10 districts, including Coimbatore, reported one death each. Chennai and 22 other districts reported no fatalities.

Among the deceased persons, 22 people had comorbidities. The test positivity rate went up further marginally from 1.2% on Saturday to 1.3%. The number of persons tested in the 24-hour period ending on Sunday was 1,57,927.

A total of 1,21,286 people were administered the vaccine on Sunday, compared to 3.2 lakh doses administered the previous day.

Those inoculated on Sunday included 73,467 persons in the 18 to 44 age group, 36,197 in the 45-59 age group and 10,715 in the 60 plus age group, apart from 180 healthcare professionals and 727 frontline workers.