Tamil Nadu’s central region sees a sudden spurt with 152 cases

The central region witnessed a sudden surge with detection of of 152 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While Thanjavur had the highest number of 49 cases, Tiruchi had 36 cases. There were 30 fresh cases in Tiruvarur, 25 in Nagapattinam, seven in Ariyalur, five in Karur, and one case in Pudukottai district.

A 74-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19 related symptoms, who was a family member of a staff nurse attached to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, died at the GH.

He was admitted on June 4 and died after his pre-existing conditions such as blood pressure and asthma further complicated his heath condition.

The body was handed over to the Tiruchi City Corporation for quick disposal.

In Tiruchi, 26 out of the 36 cases were from the city limits such as Gujili Street, Big Bazaar Street, West Boulevard Road, Ramasamy Street, Devathanam, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Thillai Nagar and surrounding areas. There were also two each from Manapparai and Manikandam.

Of the total 266 cases treated so far, 167 have recovered and discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH. Meanwhile as many as 107 patients including two from Tiruchi, seven from Ariyalur, three from Perambalur, two from Kallakurichi, one from Karur, three from Cuddalore, three from Thanjavur, one from Namakkal, one from Nagapattinam, five from Tirunelveli, two from Tenkasi, two from Virudhunagar, four from Chennai and one from Karaikal are undergoing treatment.

In Thanjavur, 49 patients have tested positive for the virus while in Tiruvarur, 30 tested positive and are being treated.

In Nagapattinam, 25 people, including 11 women tested positive for the viral infection. Of the 25 people, 14 returned from Chennai, while two were local patients. One patient travelled from Kallakurichi, one from Kanchipuram, one from Tiruppur, two from Chengalpattu and one from Thoothukudi district.

In Ariyalur six people, including a five-year-old boy and one woman tested positive for COVID-19.

The five-year-old returned from Thirukkovalur in Kallakurichi.

His parents did not test positive, officials said. A 50-year-old man returned from Kerala and tested positive for the virus.

The other four- are all men aged 45, 27, 25 and 55 who returned from Chennai to their home towns in the district.

All have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ariyalur is 420. However, 389 patients have recovered and returned home.

A total of 121 new throat swabs were also lifted from people in the district.

In Karur, five people all who returned to the districts from other districts in the State tested positive. The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The sole patient who tested positive in Pudukottai on Sunday is undergoing treatment at the Ranee's Government Hospital. The patient is stable and is responding well to treatment officials here said.