Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery realisation crosses 25 TMC in current water year

August 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water has crossed 25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC).

According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Biligundlu station on the inter-State border recorded a total realisation of 25.5 TMC up to August 21 since the commencement of the water year on June 1. This meant that there was a shortfall of around 46 TMC.

Till August 16, the average daily realisation this month did not go beyond half a TMC. It was from August 17 that the daily receipt crossed the one TMC-mark. In the five days ending August 21, the total realisation was 6.65 TMC. The improvement was evidently due to the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) which, at its meeting on August 11, asked Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs from August 12 for the next 15 days. In other words, Biligundlu must realise a total of 12.9 TMC.

The realisation this year was in complete contrast to what the State realised in the corresponding month last year, when it received 223.57 TMC.

On Wednesday morning, the water level of the Mettur dam stood at 55.75 ft with the storage being 21.625 TMC. Inflow was 11,002 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the discharge was 10,003 cusecs.

