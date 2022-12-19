Tamil Nadu’s capital spending at over ₹16,000 crore so far in fiscal 2023

December 19, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has so far spent ₹16,161.04 crore in fiscal 2023 (till October) towards capital expenditure. This is 36.02% of the budgeted amount of ₹44,862.61 crore, according to the unaudited provisional figures from the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG).

Capital expenditure includes capital outlay that leads to the creation of assets, such as schools, hospitals, and roads and bridges, and helps in improving economic activity and creating jobs. It also includes loan repayment.

In fiscal 2021-22, the State had spent ₹16,493.37 crore till October, which was 39.10% of the initially budgeted amount ₹42,180.96 crore. In fiscal 2021-22, Tamil Nadu had brought down the capital expenditure to ₹37,936.23 crore in the revised estimates, citing unprecedented rainfall and floods, as well as the restrictions imposed to control the third (Omicron) wave of COVID-19 that held up the execution of capital works.

According to ratings firm ICRA Ltd., the capital outlay across the States has routinely trailed the budgeted levels by 15%-25% in recent years. It has also pointed out that during 2018-22, 60%-75% of the total capital outlay expenditure was done during the second half of the financial year.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan recently said the State’s capital spending had continuously dropped since 2014 amid the revenue deficit and went down below 1% of the Gross State Domestic Product when the pandemic hit.

He also pointed out that the State’s revenue position was improving, with the revenue deficit being brought down by ₹16,000 crore in fiscal 2021-22. Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that with the State projected to achieve its revenue neutral targets, the capital spending would increase to ₹90,000 crore-₹95,000 crore a year in three years.