Tamil Nadu’s borrowings from banks being projected as Centre’s relief for flood

April 04, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that borrowings that were made by the Tamil Nadu government from international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank, for flood management were being projected as relief given by the Union government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a public meeting near Tiruvannamalai town, as part of his campaign for his party’s candidates C.N. Annadurai contesting in the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency and Dharani Vendhan in Arani.

‘Not a rupee given’

According to the Chief Minister, the sum of ₹5,000 crore, which was projected by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the Centre’s relief for the floods that hit the State in December 2023, was, in fact, the borrowings made by the State for flood mitigation. As per the norms, the financial institutions deposit such borrowings in the bank accounts of the Centre, which then disburses the amount to the affected States, he said, adding: “How can Tamil Nadu’s borrowings from international banks become the Centre’s aid for flood relief? The Centre did not disburse a single rupee towards flood relief,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the State government spent ₹2,476 crore towards relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and nearby districts, and in the delta region, and towards drought relief in Ramanathapuram, he added.

‘Centre has no heart’

Mr. Stalin said that whenever he asked the Prime Minister for emergency aid for relief and rehabilitation, Mr. Modi told him that he would send Ms. Sitharaman to assess the damage before disbursing Central funds. “The Finance Minister visited the affected areas, but the Centre did not disburse any aid. We had sought ₹37,000 crore in relief from the NDRF. The Centre has funds, but not the heart to release them,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also slammed those who claimed that the Dravidian parties were against religion. “The Dravidian model of governance is against people who misuse religion for personal gains and divide people on religious lines. In fact, it was during the DMK government that several projects were taken up by the HR&CE Department. Temple properties, worth ₹5,000 crore, have been retrieved; 1,250 old temples were being restored every year; and consecration ceremonies were organised at 1,500 temples,” Mr. Stalin said.

Senior DMK leaders and Ministers E.V. Velu and Gingee K.S. Masthan and Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.