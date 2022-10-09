Tamil Nadu working with Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue youth being forced into illegal activities

It was only a few days ago that 13 youth from the State, who were forced to be involved in online scamming activities in Thailand, were rescued.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 22:32 IST

The Tamil Nadu government is coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue Tamil youths who have been reportedly forced to take part in online scams, the Commissionerate of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Rehabilitation said on Sunday.

The Commissionerate in Chennai has also set up helplines – +91-9600023645, +91-8760248625 and 044-28515288 – through which inputs could be shared on the details of the persons to be rescued from Cambodia and their places of work, an official release said.

“Strong action will be taken against agents who send these youths abroad through illegal means,” it warned. It was only a few days ago that 13 youth from Tamil Nadu, who were forced to be involved in online scamming activities in Thailand, were rescued.

On assurances of heavy salary packages, youth from Tamil Nadu with technical education are hired through unrecognised agents in countries like Myanmar and Thailand on tourist visas, it said. “But, there [in the above mentioned countries] the youth are forced to take part in online scamming and illegal activities. On that information that those who refused to comply are tortured, action is being taken,” the release said.

