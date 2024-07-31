GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu’s coverage of Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit

A collection of all stories related to Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit

Published - July 31, 2024 09:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Participants at the The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AKHILA ESAWARAN

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, was held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The summit was powered b Naga Foods, in association with the Tamil Nadu Skilll Development Corportion, KBR India, and Indian Bank, Prestige, VFS Global, KPL, Port of Chennai and United India Insurance are the associated partners.

Other partners include Grundfos (sustainability partner), Apollo Pro Health (healthcare partner), Chennai Metro Rail (mobility), Nippon Paint (colour), ITC Mangaldeep (fragrance), Confederation of Indian Industry and CII Indian Women Network (industry), CREDAI Chennai (real estate industry) and Puthiyathalaimurai TV (television partner).

Related Topics

social issue / Women's Representation / summit

Collection - 9 stories

Participants at The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu
‘Corporate policies must be flexible for both genders, should enable women advance in their careers’
The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa addressing during the The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024.
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: T.N. Industries Minister calls for greater participation of women in politics
The Hindu Bureau
(From left) V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Vijayalakshmi Sankar, Vice Chairperson and Lead Technology & Consulting Div., Shree Renga Polyester Pvt. Ltd, Karur, Pradyumna Bhattacharjee, Education Specialist, The World Bank, Team lead, TN WE - SAFE and Sowmya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist, WHO and Chairperson MSSRF, at the The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: Conducive workplaces needed to improve gender ratio in STEM basic facilities in schools, say panelists
The Hindu Bureau
Geetha Ramamoorthi, Managing Director, KBR India and Suresh Seshadri, Business Editor, The Hindu at the The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: Demystify opinion that women cannot work in certain sectors, says Geetha Ramamoorthi
The Hindu Bureau
Chennai
Need to address historical gap in data collection around women, says Sathya Sriram
The Hindu Bureau
From right, J. Innocent Divya, MD, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, and Sangeetha Kandavel, Assistant Editor, Business, The Hindu, during a panel at the summit on Tuesday.
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024
Skilling ecosystem is missing crucial industry links: TNSDC Managing Director
The Hindu Bureau
Chennai
‘No structured policy available for protecting creative economy in Tamil Nadu’
The Hindu Bureau
Saraniya Periaswamy, Vehicle Director of Agnibaan SOrTeD, and K. Umamaheswari, Project Director of Mission-01 at Agnikul Cosmos, at the summit held on Tuesday.
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women Summit 2024
‘Youngsters can make a huge impact in the space sector’
The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Kanishka Arumugam Co-CEO, EKKI Water Technologies, Anupama Ratta, Chief, Human Resources, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, Gowri Kailasam, Vice-Chairperson, CII IWN, Southern Region and CEO, Rane Madras Ltd., Usha Subramaniam, Country President Grundfos India and Saranya Mala, Plant Head - Mirror Line, Saint Gobain at The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: India should focus on product value addition, says industrialist Gowri Kailasam 
The Hindu Bureau

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.