Tamil Nadu withdraws permission for serving liquor in marriage halls

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday night announced the withdrawal of permission granted for the possession and serving of liquor in marriage halls, banquet halls, households hosting celebrations, functions and parties.

A State Government press release said the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, facilitating the procedure would be amended and published in the gazette.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji said the Tamil Nadu Government will grant the special licence to serve liquor only at the venues of international-level sports and other such events, and not at wedding halls.

The Tamil Nadu Government had introduced the special licence by amending the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, to facilitate possession and serving of liquor on commercial premises.

Condemning the State Government’s decision to grant the special licence, the AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar described the move as the “height of dictatorship”. The “attempt to import Western culture” into Tamil Nadu would never be acceptable, as it would destroy the “age-old tradition and culture” of the State, he said.

Already, there had been reports of students of schools and colleges becoming addicted to ganja, and girl students falling prey to liquor, Mr. Jayakumar had said, and demanded that the government roll back the decision.

