Tamil Nadu wins Digital India award

State awarded gold under the category ‘Excellence in Digital Governance - State/U.T.’

Tamil Nadu has won a gold award under the category ‘Excellence in Digital Governance - State/U.T.’ at the Digital India Award, 2020. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, according to an official release.

The Digital India Awards (DIA) was instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India to serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities. The award acknowledges States and Union Territories that display exemplary initiative in establishing a comprehensive digital presence in sectors like health, labour, finance, social justice and environment, leading to the accomplishment of sustainable development goals (SDG), the release said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY; Neeta Verma, Director General, NIC; Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, IT Department; NIC Technical Directors M. Balasubramanian, J. Arun Kumar and D. Eswaran; and others were present.