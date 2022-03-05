Tamil Nadu will prevent Karnataka from moving ahead with Mekedatu project, says Duraimurugan

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday said the Karnataka government’s move, allocating ₹1,000 crore for the Mekedatu project, was against the principle of cooperative federalism, as the case was pending before the Supreme Court.

In a statement, he assured that the Tamil Nadu government would take all necessary measures to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the project and safeguard the interest of the farmers here.

He said the Karnataka government had made the announcement keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections. It was unfair to announce funds for the project without consulting neighbouring States and disrespecting the verdict passed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal on February 5, 2007, which was affirmed by the Supreme Court on February 16, 2018, Mr. Duraimurugan said.