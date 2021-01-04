Tamil Nadu well-prepared to administer vaccine, says Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar

6 lakh workers identified in phase 1: Minister

Tamil Nadu is well equipped and prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine by adhering to the stipulated protocol, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Sunday.

In the first phase, the government has identified six lakh front-line workers — doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitary workers — for vaccination, and the cold chain, including the mobile cold chain, is ready, he told reporters after opening an Amma clinic at Killukottai village.

Plea to public

He said the government was well equipped to store and handle 2.5 crore vaccine doses in the first phase. The vaccine would be administered to the public in phases, he said.

Until the vaccine was available, people should wear masks and ensure physical distancing while venturing out and should remain vigilant, he said. The government, too, had taken measures to achieve “zero” positive cases in 10 districts in the first phase.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said the Union government’s approval for two vaccines had created hopes among the public and commended the researchers involved in this task.