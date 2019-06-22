Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board to supply water by tankers

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has planned to supply water through tankers to unserved areas to ensure timely delivery. This follows a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) analysis done on the 556 combined water supply schemes across the State, except Chennai.

Some of the reasons identified for non-supply of water in areas were power interruptions, leaks and bursts and damage in pipeline due to infrastructure projects. The SWOT analysis explored the water distribution system.

To address the issues, TWAD has chalked out a plan to provide assured quantity of water supply to residents. Besides tanker water supply, leaks in pipeline would be fixed and machinery would be in place for improved supply. Awareness is also being created among the people on water conservation . Nearly ₹20 crore has been allotted to district TWAD officials to execute measures to alleviate water shortage, said a press release from the board’s managing director C.N. Mahesvaran.

Review meetings were also being held to assess the progress of the works and similar meetings would be held in Madurai and Tiruchi on June 24 and June 25.

Nearly 4.23 crore people in the State were being provided with 1,816 million litres of drinking water a day against the designed quantity of 2,146 mld.