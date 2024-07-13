ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | Counting of votes under way

Published - July 13, 2024 08:27 am IST

The electoral fate of as many as 29 candidates will be decided by the evening

The Hindu Bureau

Counting centre at Government Higher Secondary School in Panayapuram seen on July 13, 2024 for counting of votes polled in the by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The counting of votes polled in the by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district has commenced.

The process began with counting of postal ballots.

Over 150 officials are involved in the counting process in the designated counting centre at Panayapuram.

The electoral fate of as many as 29 candidates including that of the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, the PMK candidate C. Anbumani and the Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee Abinaya Ponnivalavan will be known when the final result of the bypoll will be out by Saturday evening.

The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48% with as many as 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise at the hustings.

