Tamil Nadu veterinary university TANUVAS releases merit list

Counselling dates to be announced later, say officials

Published - August 07, 2024 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 15 students have scored 200 marks according to the merit list for admission to undergraduate veterinary programmes published in Chennai. 

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University released the list on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 of eligible candidates BVSc & AH (Academic, Vocational and Special Categories) and B.Tech (Academic and Special Categories) for the academic year 2024-25.

The toppers are: Dhivya G. of Villupuram, Abishree V. of Erode, Surya K.M. of Villupuram, Aswitha K. of Madurai and Naveena R. of Ariyalur district have topped with 200.000 aggregate marks for B. VSc. and AH degree. 

Dhivya G. has 200.000 marks; Durgadevi P. and Abinaya R. from Ariyalur have scored 199.500; Manoj Karthik R. of Tiruvannamalai and Sargunapriya S. of Dharmapuri have scored 198.500 marks.

Among the aspirants from government school under the 7.5% preferential reservation, for BVSc and AH degree programme, Ashokpriyan P. of Dharmapuri district secured the first place with an aggregate of 199.500; Ragavi R of Dharmapuri; Udhayakumar S. of Erode and Balaji K. of Dharmapuri with 198.500 and Hariraj V of Ranipet with 198.000 are toppers. For B.Tech degree programme, Kanimozhi K. of Kalakurichi scored 196.500; Nandha R. with 193.000 and Ragavi R., both from Ariyalur with 191.000 marks; Janthnisha K of Salem with 189.500 and Santhiya J.S. of Namakkal with 189.000 secured the first five ranks. 

The chairman of the admission committee has said that the counselling date for the various programmes will be announced later. For queries related to Provisional rank list candidates may contact 044 – 2999 7348/2999 7349 or email to admission@tanuvas.org.in. 

The university received 17,497 applications of which 14,497 were for BVSc and AH degree programme and 3,000 were for B.Tech (Food Technology / Poultry Technology / Dairy Technology) degree programmes.

The merit list is available on Tanuvas websites https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in and https://tanuvas.ac.in.

