Tamil Nadu vegetable, fruit traders defer strike

The Koyambedu wholesale market complex was closed after it was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. File photo

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 15:17 IST

Officials have assured them that steps will be taken to reopen Koyambedu market

The strike announced by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankangalin Peramaippu on August 10 has been postponed after talks with the officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Greater Chennai Corporation.

In a press release, the Federation’s president A.M.Vikramaraja said it was earlier decided that all vegetable, fruit and flower shops would down shutters across the State. However, it has now been postponed as officials have assured that arrangement would be made to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale complex after consultation with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister once they return to Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, it was suggested that merchants should avoid closing shops during festive season. After talks with CMDA member secretary D.Karthikeyan and other officials, it has been decided to temporarily postpone the one-day strike. Measures to reopen the markets across the State would be taken according to the government’s stand on the issue, he said.

Representatives from 38 associations took part in the meeting.