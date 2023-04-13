Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board reconstituted

April 13, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board, with retired IAS officer M. Jayaraman as its chairperson. The three-year tenure of the office-bearers of the erstwhile Board, appointed in 2019, had expired.

Retired district judge S. Natarajan; IAS officer A. Annadurai (Director of Agriculture); legislators K. Sundar and R. Rajendran; Narasimhan from Ranipet district; P.M. Kumar of Kancheepuram district; N. Ashwin Kumar of Kallakuruchi district; and S. R. Annamalai from Hasthampatty in Salem district have been appointed to the Board.

Mahadevi Jayapal from Perambalur district and Anandhi Sarayanan from Cuddalore district are also on the Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

DRO R. Rajendran is the member-secretary. “The term of office of the Chairperson and Members of the Board is for a period of three years from the date of issue of notification,” a government order said.

ADVERTISEMENT