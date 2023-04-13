HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board reconstituted

April 13, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board, with retired IAS officer M. Jayaraman as its chairperson. The three-year tenure of the office-bearers of the erstwhile Board, appointed in 2019, had expired.

Retired district judge S. Natarajan; IAS officer A. Annadurai (Director of Agriculture); legislators K. Sundar and R. Rajendran; Narasimhan from Ranipet district; P.M. Kumar of Kancheepuram district; N. Ashwin Kumar of Kallakuruchi district; and S. R. Annamalai from Hasthampatty in Salem district have been appointed to the Board.

Mahadevi Jayapal from Perambalur district and Anandhi Sarayanan from Cuddalore district are also on the Board.

DRO R. Rajendran is the member-secretary. “The term of office of the Chairperson and Members of the Board is for a period of three years from the date of issue of notification,” a government order said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.