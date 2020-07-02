Tamil Nadu urges Centre to give financial assistance to NLC boiler blast victims

The Tamil Nadu government, which announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of each of the six workers who died in a blast in Unit V of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, has urged the Centre to provide financial support as well.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami tweeted that he has urged the Centre for financial support for those who died and those who suffered injuries in the incident. During his conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone on Wednesday, he said he had elaborated on the assistance offered by the State government.

A total of six persons died and over 16 persons suffered injuries in the accident. The Chief Minister announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of each of the six workers, who died in the incident, ₹1 lakh to those who suffered major injuries and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries.