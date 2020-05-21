Tamil Nadu government urged to facilitate availability of M-sand

CHENNAI

21 May 2020 00:15 IST

According to members of Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation, river sand quarries are yet to begin operations and sale of imported sand too has been halted during lockdown.

Sand shortage continues in the city as several M-sand manufacturing units are yet to start operating across the State, according to sand lorry owners.

Even though the State government has relaxed restrictions and allowed building activities, many are unable to resume construction work due to shortage of materials.

According to members of Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation, river sand quarries are yet to begin operations and sale of imported sand too has been halted during lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, several M-sand manufacturing units are yet to function as they are awaiting instructions from the district administration. On an average, the State needs 20,000 sand loads daily on normal days and of this, M-sand contributed to nearly 70-80% of the total need.

S.Yuvaraj, the federation’s president, said about 10 river sand quarries operated by the government remain closed. Many sand lorries are stranded without work as M-sand manufacturing units are also closed.

While most of the units are not functioning in the State, about 3,000 loads of M-sand are being provided to Karnataka from a few units in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district, he alleged.

The State government must ensure availability of sand. Sales of M-sand too need to be streamlined through online platform like river sand. The government may appoint officials to facilitate the sale of M-sand as it could generate revenue and provide quality sand for construction.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, members of the federation noted that the government would get nearly Rs. 25,000 crore through sales of construction materials such as M-sand and blue metal.