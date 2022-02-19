T.N. Civic Polls Live Updates | Polling underway across 640 urban local bodies

Voters wait for their turn to cast their vote for the urban local body elections at a polling station in Sanganoor in Coimbatore on February 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M.

February 19, 2022 07:09 IST

More than 2.79 crore residents, including 1.42 crore women, 1.37 crore men and over 4,300 from the third gender, are eligible to vote.

Tamil Nadu will go to poll to fill over 12,800 posts in more than 640 urban local bodies across the State. With over 57,700 candidates are in the fray, a total of 228 candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

Here are the latest updates:

8.56 a.m. | Tiruchi

Polling begins on a dull note in Tiruchi

Polling for the urban local body elections begun on a dull note in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Voters were seen waiting in queues only in some booths, while many others had just a few voters in the first hour of polling. Several voters said they had not received the booth slips and had queued up to get the same first at the polling booths. The change in ward numbers caused much confusion and difficulty for voters to obtain the slips.

8.45 a.m. | Chennai

Actor Vijay cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelangarai in Chennai earlier this morning for the Urban Local Body Polls.

Photo: Special Arrangement

8.25 a.m. | Chennai

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi cast his vote

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi cast his vote at a polling booth in Ward 127 in Kodambakkam Zone on February 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

8.15 a.m. | Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan votes in the civic poll

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan casts his vote at a polling booth in Muthur Town Panchayat near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on February 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

8.10 a.m. | Chennai

A woman voter without mask is fitted with one at the SIET college polling booth entrance during the local bodies election held in Chennai on February 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan S.R.

7.50 a.m. | Udhagamandalam

Women wearing plastic gloves, waiting at polling booths 25 and 26 of Udhagamandalam munciplality at Kandal in Udhagamandalam on February 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M.

7.37 a.m. | Chennai

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan votes

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after casting her vote in Saligramam in Chennai on February 19, 2022 for urban local body election. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

7.25 a.m. | Madurai

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar casts vote

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar cast his vote at a polling station in Madurai city on February 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vellore

Officials ready for polling at a booth at Muslim Higher Secondary School in Vellore for urban local body elections in on February 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C.

Chennai

18,000 police personnel deployed for civic polls in Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Police has tightened security arrangements and deployed over 18,000 police and 4,000 non- police personnel for local bodies polls to be held in 167 wards of Chennai Corporation which fall under the city police jurisdiction.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the police have put in place elaborate security arrangements in all the wards so as to ensure people cast their votes without any fear or hesitation.

Tiruchirapalli

Security scaled up for urban local bodies poll

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region to ensure smooth conduct of the elections to be held for the urban local bodies on Saturday.

Comprehensive security schemes have been drafted in each district in the region with field-level police personnel having been given briefings about their role and responsibilities.

Tamil Nadu

Voting for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies elections to start at 7 a.m.

Polling to fill over 12,800 posts in more than 640 urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu will commence at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on February 19.

More than 2.79 crore residents, including 1.42 crore women, 1.37 crore men and over 4,300 from the third gender, are eligible to vote.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., only those having COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been infected will be allowed to vote, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).