Tamil Nadu urban local body polls | Filing of nominations concludes

Chennai

05 February 2022 00:51 IST

Civic polls scheduled for February 19.

The filing of nominations by candidates intending to contest in the ordinary elections to 649 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for February 19, concluded on Friday.

The total number of nominations received were yet to be released by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

The nominations will be scrutinised on February 5. Those desirous of withdrawing their nominations can do so on February 7.

Advertising

Advertising

As on Friday, 194 complaints were received at the Complaints Centre of the State Election Commission. “These complaints have been duly registered, and replies are being sent following due process. Based on the nature of the complaints, they are being taken to the notice of the District Election Officer/District Collector, and immediate action is being taken on them,” the State Election Commission said.

A total of 649 urban local bodies in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats are going to the polls. A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, are to be filled through the ordinary elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 22.

After the newly elected members assume office on March 2, the indirect elections for the Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the corporations, the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the municipalities and the presidents and vice-presidents of the town panchayats will be held on March 4.