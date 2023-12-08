‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’ summit to be held on December 12

December 08, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’, a one-day summit organised by The Hindu in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, will be held in Chennai on December 12.

The summit, which is being organised ahead of next year’s Global Investors Meet, would highlight the potential of the different sectors in developing Tamil Nadu into a preferred growth destination.

The summit will comprise seven panel discussions — ‘Expanding Education Landscape of Tamil Nadu’; ‘Women Workforce: Why Tamil Nadu is Ahead of the Curve’; ‘Tamil Nadu’s Region-Wise Growth: A Trendsetter’; ‘Tourism Industry: The Growth Engine of Tamil Nadu’; ‘Destination Tamil Nadu: IT Infra Hub’; ‘Fintech Sector in Tamil Nadu: Expanding the Fintech Ecosystem for Inclusive, Well-Rounded Growth’ and ‘Destination Tamil Nadu: A Perspective from the Consul-Generals’.

The Hindu’s journalists will moderate the discussions.

The event, which has Guidance Tamil Nadu as its co-presenting partner, is powered by Veranda Learning and the State Bank of India (SBI). VFS Global, Nippo, and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, are the associate sponsors. Sify Technologies has joined in as the digital transformation partner; Nippon Paint is the colour partner and the Avtar Group is the diversity partner. MIOT International is the healthcare partner. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is the industry partner for the event, while Tamil Nadu Tourism is the tourism partner.

Entry to the event is through invitation

Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, who is one of the speakers at the summit, said: “Many of the Japanese companies, especially manufacturing companies, consider Tamil Nadu as a good destination for manufacturing and selling. This is not only for the Indian market but also for global markets.”

“Japan has been assisting in the socio-economic development of Tamil Nadu, which includes the improvement of infrastructure and business environment. With the improvement of business environment, Japanese investments and business establishments are expanding remarkably in the State,” Mr. Masayuki added.

Michaela Küchler, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, said Germany considers Tamil Nadu as a strategic partner for mutual progress in the areas of business, education and culture. “The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) was set up with assistance from the Federal Republic of Germany between 1956 and 1974. It turned out to be a successful techno-scientific education venture undertaken by the Federal Republic outside of Germany,” Ms. Michaela said.

Trade relations between Germany and India, in general, have been growing over the years. “Germany is known for its advanced technology, manufacturing and engineering sectors, while Tamil Nadu has a diverse industrial base, which includes automotive, information technology and textiles,” she added.

