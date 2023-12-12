Tamil Nadu Unlimited | ‘Highly skilled workforce and favourable business environment make T.N. an attractive business destination’

December 12, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Consul-Generals of the United States of America, the Federal Republic of Germany, and Japan on Tuesday underlined that Tamil Nadu’s sustainable development, skilled and trained workforce, and, of course, the huge market opportunities makes it an attractive investment destination in India.

At a panel discussion on ‘Destination TN: A Perspective From the Consul Generals’ as part of the Tamil Unlimited summit organised by The Hindu, in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the United States (U.S.) Consul-General in Chennai, Christopher W. Hodges, said Tamil Nadu was seen to have ‘two big advantages’ in the American context.

“I want to highlight the strengths and areas for potential further growth. Elite institutions in Tamil Nadu, such as IIT-Madras and Anna University, have enjoyed partnerships with U.S. universities, but also really existed in the intersection between industry and higher education as drivers for research and development,” he said.

“Another real strength is the huge power diaspora in the U.S. And the work that the Tamil Nadu government has done to leverage and mobilise the diaspora, not just to spread and solidify cultural connections but also as ambassadors for business,” Mr. Hodges said.

At the session moderated by Suresh Seshadri, Business Editor, The Hindu, TAGA Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, said he was impressed with the response of the Tamil Nadu government and the medical system in Chennai and the rest of the State to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since I joined the mission here in June 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I was very much impressed by the response of the government and the medical system. Compared to New Delhi and Bengaluru, the situation in Chennai and Tamil Nadu was comparatively better. That is one important thing Japanese companies think about when searching for a destination for their investments,” he said.

Manufacturing companies choose Tamil Nadu due to its economic performance. India has a huge advantage because of its huge market. This was mainly in the automobile sector, Mr. Masayuki said, citing the case of Nissan.

Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, said, following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Germany became aware of its dependencies on the supply of goods from a single country for some products, which had led to a strategy for diversification by the government and companies.

“India and Tamil Nadu play a major part in the strategy, medium sized enterprises, when they think about engagement abroad in the past, they would have thought about getting engaged in China. Not anymore. India is the go-to place, and Tamil Nadu, with its already high concentration of German companies, is already playing a role in this,” she said.

Ms. Küchler said Tamil Nadu was attractive for German companies because of its high sustainable development scores, well-trained, young and highly qualified workforce, including women, and very good business environment. Besides, Guidance Tamil Nadu, “plays an incredible role in overcoming bureaucratic difficulties” in helping people finding their way in settling in Tamil Nadu and the proximity to ports and airports, and connectivity to Germany, are other factors, she added.

