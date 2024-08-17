When the State Planning Commission (SPC) conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the implementation of government schemes in the densely-populated tribal districts of Salem, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai in the Eastern Ghats — it found persistent challenges pertaining to basic infrastructure, transportation, and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled — ‘An Evaluation Study on the Effectiveness of Implementation of Government Schemes in the Tribal Villages in the State of Tamil Nadu’ — the study showed that there was a need to increase both the frequency and the number of government bus services, connecting the small town of Karumandurai (Kalrayan Hill, Salem) to Vellimalai (Kalrayan Hill, Kallakurichi) and Jamunamarthur (Jawadhu Hill, Tiruvannamalai), as well as their respective district headquarters. It also found that the State government’s free bus travel for women scheme was not available in this hilly region.

An incident during the study highlighted how there were no proper road facilities in these areas. During the survey team’s visit to Kedar, a habitation in Aarampundi village panchayat, the team found that access to the place was possible only by a two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The field officers ultimately had to walk the remaining distance. This habitation is situated deep in the forest, approximately 40 km from the Vellimalai town in Kallakurichi. On the way to this habitation, there is a river that becomes impassable during the rainy season due to the absence of a bridge. This poses significant challenge to teachers and other government officials trying to reach the school and offices during that period.

Need for more schools

On the education front, the SPC, in its study, suggested there is a need to establish more schools and upgrade existing high schools into higher secondary schools to reduce dropout rates and increase enrolment. Efforts should be made to fill the existing teaching and non-teaching staff vacancies and appoint more teachers in government and Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools, it added.

In the tribal area, there are no government or private polytechnic and arts and science colleges, except for the government ITI. The tribal students already receive scholarships and fee exemptions at government colleges and tribal welfare hostels. So, the study recommended extending the existing scholarships to tribal students studying in private colleges and private college hostels to facilitate increase in enrolment in higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report revealed that many girl students were forced into marriage after finishing their Class X or Class XII. A significant number of girl students did not continue their education due to the absence of higher secondary schools nearby or parental restrictions on further studies. Seasonal migration of entire families to other states for employment has also led to the discontinuation of their education. Furthermore, concerns about safety of teenage girls and high levels of household poverty have forced many girls into agricultural or daily wage labour, contributing significantly to the dropout rate.

Awareness about government schemes

The study also found that over 97 per cent of households possess both a voter identity card and an Aadhaar card. Approximately 10 per cent of households have a savings account at a post office, while more than 85 per cent have an account with a commercial bank.

Over 60 per cent of households hold community certificates, whereas only 15 per cent have tribal identity cards. The study pointed out that people were well aware of old and popular government welfare schemes but they were less aware of new schemes. Households have received housing, electricity, old-age pension, agriculture-related, and health and education-related schemes, but there are other schemes which have not reached them yet.

According to the 2011 Census, there are 36 sub-groups of tribes in the State. The main tribes, among them are Malayali, Toda, Kurumbas, Paniyan, Irular, Kattunayakan, Kanikkar, Palliyan, and Kadar. Of these, Toda, Kota, Kurumbas, Kattunayakan, Paniyan, and Irular have been designated as ‘Primitive Tribes’. The combined Scheduled Tribes population of the State, as per the 2011 Census, is 7.94 lakh, representing 1.10 per cent of the total population of the State (which is 721 lakh). Out of the 7.94 lakh tribal population, 50.5 per cent are males and 49.5 percent are females.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.