Tamil Nadu transfers, promotes 34 IPS officers

The State government on Saturday ordered the promotion, transfer and posting of 34 Indian Police Service officers.

According to a press release, Cheranmahadevi Additional Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat has been promoted as SP and posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police VIII Battalion, New Delhi.

A. Janagan, Commandant, TSP VIII Battalion, New Delhi, has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XI Bn., Rajapalayam.

R. Jayanthi, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XI Bn., Rajapalayam, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram.

S. Selvanagarathinam, SP, Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram, has been posted as Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police.

T.K. Rajasekaran, SP, Nagapattinam, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (North), Greater Chennai Police.

C. Shyamaladevi has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Chennai. M. Vijayalakshmi has been posted as Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai.

E. Karthik, Additional SP, Colachel, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai City. V. Sasi Mohan has been posted as SP, The Nilgiris.

C. Kalaichelvan has been posted as SP, NIB CID, Chennai.

Sriperumbudur ASP S. Rajesh Kannan has been promoted and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope. E. Sai Charan Tejaswi has been posted as Theni SP.

V. Baskaran has been posted as Commandant Tamil Nadu Special Police XIII Bn., Poonamallee. D. Jayavel, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XIII Bn., has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police X Battalion., Ulundurpet.

A. Kayalvizhi has been transferred and posted as SP II, Crime against Women and Children, Chennai.

K. Palanikumar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Madurai City. T. Senthil Kumar has been posted as SP Railways, Tiruchi.

Saroj Kumar Thakur has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Division III, Chennai.

G. Umaiyal, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police I Bn., Tiruchi, has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Small Arms, Chennai.

I.S. Iyyanperumal has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Bn., Manimutharu. M. Ananthan has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police I Bn., Tiruchi.

V. Badri Narayanan, ASP, Mamallapuram, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic, Tiruppur City. E.S. Uma has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City.

P. Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Coimbatore City, has been transferred and posted as SP, Virudhunagar. M. Rajarajan has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Madurai.

P.Ve. Arun Sakthikumar, SP, Tirunelveli, has been transferred as SP, Pudukottai.

S. Selvaraj has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy (Administration), Chennai. S. Santhi has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.

R.V. Varun Kumar has been posted as SP, Ramanathapuram. Omprakash Meena has been posted as SP, Tirunelveli.

E. Sundaravathanam has been posted as ASP, Mamallapuram sub division. K. Karthikeyan has been posted as ASP, Sriperumbudur.

A. Pradeep has been posted as ASP, Cheranmahadevi. Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri has been posted as ASP, Colachel sub division, in Kanniyakumari District.