Tamil Nadu train accident: Railways orders high-level inquiry into collision at Kavaraipettai

The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into Friday night’s (October 11, 2024) collision between a speeding express train and a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai, a suburb of north Chennai. There were no fatalities, though eleven coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on impact, leaving a parcel van in flames and mangled bogies strewn across the crash site. At least nine people were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer from the National Investigation Agency visited the crash site on Saturday (October 12, 2024) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety also carried out an inspection. Police personnel at the site said that the sabotage angle is also being probed.

Crossed signals

Having crossed Ponneri railway station, Train No. 12578 was given a green signal to pass through the main line at the next station, Kavaraipettai, which is near Gummidipoondi. However, the train crew experienced a “heavy jerk” while entering the station, and the speeding express entered the loop line instead, colliding with the rear of a goods train stabled there, at around 8:30 p.m, according to the Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway general manager R.N. Singh, who visited the spot on Saturday (October 12, 2024), said a high-level committee would inquire into the circumstances that led to the accident. He said that it was “unusual” that the express entered the loop line despite having the signals set for the main line, but did not comment on whether signal failure was the cause of the accident.

On Saturday evening (October 12, 2024), A.M. Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, Bengaluru, initiated a thorough inspection of the track, points and blocks, signals, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects, according to an official statement. The Government Railway Police at Korukkupet have also booked a case in connection with the accident.

Stranded passengers

Mr. Singh added: “I have briefed the Union Railway Minister about the accident and he directed us to take steps to move passengers to their destinations.” The express, heading to Darbhanga in north Bihar, was carrying over 1,600 passengers, most of whom hail from Bihar or Andhra Pradesh.

Residents of the nearby villages rushed to assist the passengers out of the mangled coaches. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the injured, who were admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, on Friday (October 11, 2024), according to an official statement. The State government facilitated arrangements to provide food, water, and temporary accommodation to stranded passengers in marriage halls in and around Kavaraipettai, after which buses were deployed to ferry them to Ponneri and on to Chennai Central station via electric trains. They then boarded a special train to take them towards Darbhanga, on an alternate route via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur, after being given food packets and water. The special train left at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Services restored

At least 45 trains were diverted or rescheduled, as all four lines on the route were closed due to the crash. An accident relief train was moved from Chennai to Kavarapettai for line restoration work, and train services were restored by Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.